Looney Croons: J. Holiday Gets Into Feisty Falsetto Fracas With #TBTourmates, Sparks Hilarious Chaos

J. Holiday Fires Shots At #TBTourmates, Blows Up Twitter

The baby oily #TBTour featuring Immature, Ray J , B5, J. Holiday and Day 26 is already off to a shaky start after a slew of show cancellations and baffling beef between J. Holiday and B5 (YES, THAT B5) that spilled onto Instagram over the weekend.

Now, from what we can gather, J. Holiday has beef with Ray J (who stepped away from the tour to spend more time with his family) and B5 (who apparently shaded him behind his back) based on his spicy video rant that immediately went viral.

Naturally, Dustin from B5 responded (and wanted ALL the smoke) at a critical time for the struggling tour that honestly needed this drama to sell tickets to the remaining shows.

J. Holiday and B5 beefing on tour? pic.twitter.com/vLr8Z3CUgU — Breezy F Baby and the F is for Fluoxetine (@radsadblackbry) November 3, 2019

Peep the (hilarious) Twitter chaos over J. Holiday’s #TBTour beef on the flip.