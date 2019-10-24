Lil Kim, Wale & Gal Pal India Graham Help Honor LaQuan Smith & Jonathan Mannion At Moët & Chandon Dinner

Moët & Chandon’s “Nectar Of The Culture” Campaign Celebrates People Pushing Culture Forward

The worlds of hip hop and fashion came together for an event this week celebrating New York City’s own, photographer Jonathan Mannion and designer LaQuan Smith.

Moët & Chandon’s hosted a private dinner Tuesday in New York City’s Garment District in honor of the veteran hip hop photographer and luxury womenswear designer.

The creatives were part of the brand’s “Nectar of the Culture” campaign, which recognizes people, places and moments that have pushed culture forward.

“I thought that this was the perfect union to be a part of something like this,” Smith told us before the dinner. “Me being from New York City, being from Jamaica, Queens, it’s a huge honor for me.”

The event, catered by celebrity chef JJ Johnson and featuring a seemingly endless amount of chilled Moët rose, brought out the big names. Lil Kim arrived in a white chauffeured Bentley and later took selfies with Wale – who pulled himself away from his tactile display of affection for gal pal India Graham.

Singers BJ The Chicago Kid and Mack Wilds chatted for almost the whole evening while model Andreja Pejic stunned in a barely-there denim mini dress.

Hit the flip for more pics from the rose dinner: