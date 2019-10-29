No Tricks (All) Treats: Celebs Who Slayed Halloween 2019 (So Far)
Celebrity Halloween 2019
Halloween might not be till Thursday, but some of your favorite celebs already got into the spooky spirit. Over the weekend several stars donned their best Halloween getups and poured their curves into costumes for “Boo!” bashes.
Hit the flip for the flyest celeb Halloween costume—so far. We’re SURE there’s more to come.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty had an epic pre-Halloween weekend as Harley Quinn and The Joker.
Cardi B
Bardi was a sexy nurse.
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods was sexy black Queen Cleopatra.
Keri Hilson
View this post on Instagram
As I plot this year’s #Halloween slay… 👀 here’s how I went to @ladieslovernbatl ‘s Costume Party last year!! 💜💜💜 Besides the fact that @mrwestmrfresh is tall af & I couldn’t get that shoulder right even on my tippy-toes, or that our photog @benstylestv is short af & we should’ve put him on a ladder for our eye-lines, or that we forgot to open his shirt all the way down to the taco meat, or the overall coloration, or the juxtaposition of the fonts, how’d we do?!!!! 😂🤷🏾♀️☔️ #Prince #Vanity Come have fun with us Wed, Oct 30th!!!
Keri Hilson came dressed as Prince’s protege Vanity. Influencer Clay West was her Prince.
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko has several Halloween costumes this year, two of which are
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union had a huge Halloween birthday bash and dressed herself and “shady baby” Kavia James as the Clovers from her film “Bring It On.”
Continue Slideshow
Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai gave the Internet her best Kehlani costume for Halloween. She nailed it and posted up with her boo Jeezy at Gabrielle Union’s party.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross was DJ Quik and it was EPIC.
B. Simone, BlameitOnKway and Jess Hilarious
The trio had an epic Halloween party. B. Simone was Da Bride of Da Baby, Jess Hilarious was Cleopatra and BlameItOnKway was a video game character.
Nikita Dragun
Social media star Nikita Dragun dressed in a Mortal Kombat themed costumed with her two friends.
View this post on Instagram
mortal kombat! finish him! fatality! ⚔️ i’ve been obsessed with this game since i was little. i begged my brother to buy it for me at gamestop cus i was so obsessed with Kitana Jade and Mileena. honestly thats probably why i’m naked all the time… my body is literally shaped like a video game character haha. the violence… the outfits… the badass woman… this game made me the badbitch i am today.
View this post on Instagram
princess kida atlantis the lost empire 💎 literally the most underrated disney movie of all time! don’t even @ me bout it. true story… one time when i was 6 my dad took me to mcdonalds and i threw a whole fit crying cus they gave me the boy toy in the happy meal. he went back around the drive thru to get me the atlantis necklace and princess kida toy… and i think that was the moment he figured out i was queer af lmao. “a life is like a garden. perfect moments can be had. but not preserved. except in memory” – princess kidagakash
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato had two costumes, Marie Antoinette and Pennywise from the movie “It.”
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham’s knocked up Jessica Rabbit look was a hit. Her husband also dressed as Macho Man Randy Savage.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.