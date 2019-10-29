Get Paid, Young Baller, Get Paid! NCAA Will Allow Players To Profit Off Name, Image And Likeness

NCAA Will Allow Student-Athletes To Profit From Name, Image, Likeness

It’s about damn time the NCAA got on board!

According to CNBC, the hypocritical athletic institution has finally decided to allow student-athletes to get paid from licensing of their likeness, name, and image.

The organization’s top governing board voted unanimously to allow college athletes to be compensated, though the specifics on how college athletes’ compensation will fall on each of the NCAA’s three divisions to craft their own rules.

It’s a damn shame that it took this long for the NCAA to see how unfair their “stay broke” policy was, but they insist that they are ready to treat student-athlete like all their student peers who are allowed to earn as much income as the open market allow.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” Board of Governors chairman and president of Ohio State University Michael V. Drake said in a statement. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

This is BIG news and will finally give kids a chance to put a couple dollars in their pockets to enjoy college.