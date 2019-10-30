Beelzebub Bozo Kanye Claims God Rewarded Him With $68 Million Tax Refund For Becoming Born-Again Christian

Kanye West Says God Rewarded Him With $68 Million Tax Refund

Kanye’s most recent comments are (once again) getting him rightfully dragged. After the resident musty MAGA Machiavellian released his “Jesus Is King” album, he’s been making promo rounds including an appearance on James Corden’s carpool karaoke for a special “Airpool Karaoke” edition on a plane with his Sunday Service choir.

During the show Kanye excitedly shared that God was using him “to show off” and because of his born-again status, he got a whopping $68 million tax refund.

“God is using me to show off,” Kanye exclaimed. “Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.” “People need to hear [from] someone that has been put into debt by the system, talk about these type of numbers now that they’re in service to Christ.”

SIIIIIIIGH! #1—must be nice, #2—that wasn’t God, that was your beloved Orange Piss POTUS, Kanye.

In addition to blabbering about his tax return, Kanye’s also catching heat for comments he made about black people and our “lack of culture.” According to Yeezy, black people are “orphans” and “culture-less.” He also said that “taking the knee is cultural” and said he doesn’t “do it for the culture”, he does it for Christ.

Hit the flip for those wonky comments.