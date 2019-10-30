For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kerry Washington Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Rolls, From ‘Django Unchained’ To ‘Scandal’ [Video]

Kerry Washington Breaks Down The Different Stages Of Her Career

Kerry Washington has been killing the game for a long time, so it’s only right the actress sit down with Vanity Fair and break down some of the most important roles she’s played throughout her career.

Check out the video down below as the Bronx native breaks down her time on the series Scandal, roles like Django Unchained and Mr. And Mrs. Smith, and what fans can expect from Washington’s upcoming role in American Son, which is available for streaming on Netflix November 1.