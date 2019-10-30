Taco Tuesday Triumph: LeBron James Sends A Taco Truck To Thank LA Fire Fighters After Evacuating His Own Home

- By Bossip Staff

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Harry How / Getty

LeBron James Sends A Taco Truck To Los Angeles Fire Fighters

Beside being a star on the basketball court, one of the things LeBron James is most known for nowadays is his love for Taco Tuesday–and this week, the beloved tradition he celebrates with his family is making an even bigger impact.

On Tuesday, the Lakers superstar decided to send food trucks to the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to put an end to the multiple California wildfires going on right now. LeBron himself was forced to evacuate his Brentwood mansion when fires ended up getting dangerously close to his home, so he sent his appreciation to the workers battling the fires in the form of tacos.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti thanked James for the gesture, tweeting out photos of the truck in action, writing, “Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire.”

Bron also ended up speaking about his contribution at Lakers practice last night, saying “My appreciation and loyalty to the first responders. Those men and women are unbelievable, with what they’re doing and their bravery throughout this time.”

https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1189313551003017216?s=20

Luckily, King James isn’t the only celebrity making their appreciation for fire fighters and first responders well known. John Cena, who is playing a fire fighter in his upcoming film, pledged $500k of his own money towards fighting the California fires this week.

 
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Ballers, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.