Taco Tuesday Triumph: LeBron James Sends A Taco Truck To Thank LA Fire Fighters After Evacuating His Own Home

On Tuesday, the Lakers superstar decided to send food trucks to the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to put an end to the multiple California wildfires going on right now. LeBron himself was forced to evacuate his Brentwood mansion when fires ended up getting dangerously close to his home, so he sent his appreciation to the workers battling the fires in the form of tacos.

Shout out to @KingJames for generously sending over a taco truck to support our LA firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement folks that have been on the front lines fighting the #GettyFire . pic.twitter.com/USSSoFXber

Bron also ended up speaking about his contribution at Lakers practice last night, saying “My appreciation and loyalty to the first responders. Those men and women are unbelievable, with what they’re doing and their bravery throughout this time.”

https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1189313551003017216?s=20

Luckily, King James isn’t the only celebrity making their appreciation for fire fighters and first responders well known. John Cena, who is playing a fire fighter in his upcoming film, pledged $500k of his own money towards fighting the California fires this week.