Taco Tuesday Triumph: LeBron James Sends A Taco Truck To Thank LA Fire Fighters After Evacuating His Own Home

- By Bossip Staff
LeBron James Sends A Taco Truck To Los Angeles Fire Fighters
On Tuesday, the Lakers superstar decided to send food trucks to the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to put an end to the multiple California wildfires going on right now. LeBron himself was forced to evacuate his Brentwood mansion when fires ended up getting dangerously close to his home, so he sent his appreciation to the workers battling the fires in the form of tacos.
Luckily, King James isn’t the only celebrity making their appreciation for fire fighters and first responders well known. John Cena, who is playing a fire fighter in his upcoming film, pledged $500k of his own money towards fighting the California fires this week.
