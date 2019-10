Taco Tuesday Triumph: LeBron James Sends A Taco Truck To Thank LA Fire Fighters After Evacuating His Own Home

Beside being a star on the basketball court, one of the things LeBron James is most known for nowadays is his love for Taco Tuesday –and this week, the beloved tradition he celebrates with his family is making an even bigger impact.

On Tuesday, the Lakers superstar decided to send food trucks to the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to put an end to the multiple California wildfires going on right now. LeBron himself was forced to evacuate his Brentwood mansion when fires ended up getting dangerously close to his home, so he sent his appreciation to the workers battling the fires in the form of tacos.