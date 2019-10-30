Kenya Moore Hoping For #RHOA Reconciliation With Marc Daly, Denies Secret Family Claims

Kenya Moore Hoping For Reconciliation With Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is opening up for the first time about her split from her husband. As previously reported Kenya and Marc Daly shockingly announced their split in September after seemingly appearing happy. Now according to Kenya, she’s hopeful that she and Marc can find a way back together, but only if they work through their issues with counseling.

The #RHOA star is featured exclusively in this week’s issue of PEOPLE and in it, she’s revealing that two haven’t filed for divorce yet and she’s hoping they can work things out.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore says. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.” Unfortunately, she “doesn’t get the sense that [Daly] feels the same way.” “I am hopeful, and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Moore admits. “Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

According to Kenya however, all those rumors that Marc hid a secret family during their marriage are NOT true. As previously reported rumors swirled that Marc hid an ex-wife and children from Kenya. Instead, Kenya claims that distance ultimately made her and Marc grow apart.

“I can tell you I’ve heard a lot of rumors about secret families, Kenya told PEOPLE. I can tell you that’s completely made up; there’s zero truth to that,” she says. “In terms of infidelity, I’ve had no proof of that. That’s not our issue.” The distance had really been taking a toll on us,” says Moore. “Initially when we had the baby, it was great. He was there for every single doctor’s appointment, every ultrasound, every scare, we were 90 percent together. He was a very supportive husband during that time.”

Kenya and Mar were married but living in separate states, Georgia and New York, and Kenya says that drove a wedge between them.

