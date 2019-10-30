We The Best Birthdays! DJ Khaled Celebrates Asahd’s 3rd Bday With Halloween Themed Bash At American Airlines Arena

Asahd Celebrates 3rd Birthday With We The Best Foundation Bash

Source: John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation / Getty

Happy Birthday Asahd! DJ Khaled Throws Massive Party In Miami For Son’s Third Birthday

Happy Birthday Asahd! Coming off a week filled of celebrations, DJ Khaled kicked off this past weekend by hosting his son, Asahd’s 3rd birthday bash at American Airlines Arena this weekend.

Over 400 guests from the local community came to the Halloween Themed Bash to celebrate the young mogul’s birthday and fundraiser which awarded grants to the Overtown Youth Center and Urban Promise. Check out more photos from the party below:

Asahd’s party wasn’t Khaled’s only celebration this week, hit the flip for “Another One!”

Diddy and DJ Khaled Rolling Stone cover celebration dinner

Source: World Red Eye / World Red Eye

Additionally, DJ Khaled was joined by celeb friends and family at an intimate gathering he hosted at David Grutman’s Swan in Miami Sunday Night to celebrate Rolling Stone’s first ever digital cover with him and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Diddy and DJ Khaled Rolling Stone cover celebration dinner

Source: World Red Eye / World Red Eye

The dinner was attended by Timbaland, N.O.R.E., Mike Gardener, Dave Grutman and Khaled’s lady Nicole Tuck. Check out more pictures below:

