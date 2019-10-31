Not Bool: YG Apologizes For Allegedly Non-Kehlani KISSING A Random Street Strumpet

YG Apologizes After He’s Seemingly Caught Kissing A Woman Who’s Not His Girlfriend Kehlani

Although YG’s still very much in a relationship with singer Kehlani, people are speculating that he got caught red-handed with another woman. TheShadeRoom got dibs on a video of the Bompton rapper outside of Poppy nightclub for Todd Gurley’s Halloween party.

YG was seen sitting outside of the club in a red Lamborghini talking to a mystery woman. Later he’s clearly seen popping the door to the Lambo and inviting the woman in for what looks like some spit swapping.

It’s very clearly YG in the video and it really does look like he’s kissing floral frock wearing street strumpet.

YG’s camp quickly released a statement to TheShadeRoom apologizing for his transgressions—but did the rapper really step out on his singing sweetie?

“He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

According to a source “close to the rapper” it’s NOT what it seems and YG’s “innocent” of any wrongdoing.

