Not Bool: YG Apologizes For Allegedly Non-Kehlani KISSING A Random Street Strumpet
YG Apologizes After He’s Seemingly Caught Kissing A Woman Who’s Not His Girlfriend Kehlani
Although YG’s still very much in a relationship with singer Kehlani, people are speculating that he got caught red-handed with another woman. TheShadeRoom got dibs on a video of the Bompton rapper outside of Poppy nightclub for Todd Gurley’s Halloween party.
YG was seen sitting outside of the club in a red Lamborghini talking to a mystery woman. Later he’s clearly seen popping the door to the Lambo and inviting the woman in for what looks like some spit swapping.
It’s very clearly YG in the video and it really does look like he’s kissing floral frock wearing street strumpet.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne ______________________ #TSRExclusive: Roommates, we broke the story that #YG and #Kehlani were officially an item, but looks like the tea doesn’t stop there! Just last night #YG got caught slippin’ after trying to get at a girl outside of Poppy Night club in Los Angeles. ______________ Looks like after a fun night with his crew, YG hopped in a fire red lambo but right before he took off, our video shows he’s talking to a girl who is crouching down for a cute lil’ chit chat. The convo must have been good cause a few seconds later YG lifts his doors to get up close & personal. ________________ After the exchange, the mystery girl’s friend was RET TO GO and wasn’t happy about their cupcake sesh. You can hear her telling her friend to “wrap this sh*t up.” The mystery girl wrapped it up (thanks to her friend) and both women went their way, YG also left with his squad. ________________ The timing is interesting given Kehlani JUST posted a photo of them together just a day ago. There’s no word if YG met the mystery woman that night or—read more by clicking the link in the bio! (📸: Backgrid)
YG’s camp quickly released a statement to TheShadeRoom apologizing for his transgressions—but did the rapper really step out on his singing sweetie?
“He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”
According to a source “close to the rapper” it’s NOT what it seems and YG’s “innocent” of any wrongdoing.
Hit the flip for more details.
A YG source told TMZ that he did not kiss the woman in question but he’s apologizing for being drunk and embarrassing his girlfriend.
“We spoke to someone who was partying with the rapper Wednesday night and they tell us a woman did approach YG outside Poppy Nightclub. We’re told she got right up in YG’s grill and requested a pic while he was sitting in the passenger seat of his car — but there was no kiss.
Our source says YG told the woman — who wasn’t partying with him or his friends — he wasn’t in the mood to take a photo but she persisted. Video and photos have surfaced showing that exchange, leading to the report claiming YG cheated.”
The source adds that he and Kehlani are doing just fine.
Did YOU think YG was caught baught breeping on Kehlani?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.