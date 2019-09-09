Y’all Bute Or Whatever: Funniest Reactions To Kehlani & YG’s Beautiful Boupledom

YG supporting his boo Kehlani concerts like: pic.twitter.com/zWOPaDVXEi — lil amor (@b0otsie) September 7, 2019

Hilarious Reactions To Kehlani & YG Dating

Everyone’s swooning over Kehlani & YG’s beautiful boupledom that randomly fell out the sky and shocked literally everyone (including us) in a classic “stay low and build” moment currently fueling endless heart eyes across social media.

And yes, they both recently welcomed kids with other people making this warm and fuzzy development even more intriguing to anyone looking for a new celebrity couple to stan for in these breakup-filled times.

idk how y’all just found out about kehlani and yg. who else would leave these church loafers laying around pic.twitter.com/BP2a7aEu8l — hampton hottie (@relledadon) September 7, 2019

