Y’all Bute Or Whatever: Funniest Reactions To Kehlani & YG’s Beautiful Boupledom
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Hilarious Reactions To Kehlani & YG Dating
Everyone’s swooning over Kehlani & YG’s beautiful boupledom that randomly fell out the sky and shocked literally everyone (including us) in a classic “stay low and build” moment currently fueling endless heart eyes across social media.
And yes, they both recently welcomed kids with other people making this warm and fuzzy development even more intriguing to anyone looking for a new celebrity couple to stan for in these breakup-filled times.
Peep the funniest reactions to Kehlani & YG’ boupledom on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.