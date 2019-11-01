Twinsies: The Most Uncanny, Accurate, Hilarious Celebrity Lookalike Costumes From Halloween 2019

Someone finally recreated @JanetJackson’s “Son of A Gun”. SHE 👏🏾 DID 👏🏾 THAT! Love it! 🙌🏾 (📸 IG: miss_shalae) #Halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/1HVHZm89Jt — ░ ░ CH A M E L E O N ░ ░ (@Chameleon876) October 31, 2019

Best Celebrity Lookalike Costumes

You know what time it is. We’re here to recap another epic Halloween by showing you the very best, most creative and hilarious costumes out in the world that look like our favorite celebrities. Some like to pay homage. Others want to see how closely they can resemble their faves. And others are here for the jokezzzz.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the Nicki Minaj, Shannon Sharpe, Cardi B, Lizzo and every celebrity in between getting remade into greatness.

Take a look and maybe get inspired for your dopest look next year.