Twinsies: The Most Uncanny, Accurate, Hilarious Celebrity Lookalike Costumes From Halloween 2019
You know what time it is. We’re here to recap another epic Halloween by showing you the very best, most creative and hilarious costumes out in the world that look like our favorite celebrities. Some like to pay homage. Others want to see how closely they can resemble their faves. And others are here for the jokezzzz.
So without further ado, let’s take a look at the Nicki Minaj, Shannon Sharpe, Cardi B, Lizzo and every celebrity in between getting remade into greatness.
Take a look and maybe get inspired for your dopest look next year.
#SorryToThisMan 😐🤣 I absolutely had to do it for #Halloween2019. @KeKe Palmer is my sister from another mister, doppelgänger (according to 99% of my subscribers), Virgo twin, alladat! Lolol So please tag her in the comments so she can tell me if I did her justice! . . . . #kinkycurly #embraceyourcurls #curlyhairedgoals #instafash #naturalhairisdope #naturalcommunity #halloween19 #afrokinkycoily #blackhairmagic #healthyhairtips #curlyhairgoals #longcurlyhair #lovemycurls #aunatural #hairgasm #curlspoppin #naturalcurlyhair #KekePalmer #curlsfordays #haircrush #tsrhalloweenwars #protectivestyles #naturalista #halloweencostumes #curlyhaircommunity
– -What emotions are you feeling now that your debut album is finally here? – – – “When I was doing my album these past couple of months, my privacy has been invaded the most. I feel like I give people a lot and people still want more. . It's like I just handed in the project that you hand in after Easter break. And I also feel a little bit anxiety. I'm nervous… This is my biggest project and I put a lot of work in it. I just hope that people appreciate it and people appreciate all the sleepless nights that I had to record this album. I just want to thank all my fans for supporting!! I have to do it for yall! I gotta do it for Bardi Gang! Gang, gang, gang! OKURRRRRRRR!!!! “ Signed CARDI! ‼️❤️ Interview @iheartradio April 6, 2018 ————————————————————— HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Still one of my favorite ALBUMS!! 💯 @iamcardib @iamcardib @hennessycarolina – 📸 : @marioshotme Graphic work & album cover: @marcowarrendesign Hair: @sheezifancy turned the beauty supply store hair to GOLD Mua: me! Fit: @amiclubwear #AD Sunnier: @studio72pixiecutsstylingsalon Dream team!! OKuRRRRR!! So much fun!! • • Swipe to see the inspo pic!! Did I nail it or whatttt??! #halloween2019 #CardiB #Cardi #invasionofprivacy #albumoftheyear #bodakyellow #cardib #dope #marioshotme #marcoedited #halloweencostume #amiclubwear #explore #bARDIGANG @teatenders___liv
