Man Buns & City Bikes: The Bodega Boys Gentrify Their Set For Halloween [Video]

Desus And Mero Gentrify The Bronx (And Themselves) For Halloween

In what could be the scariest Halloween costume of all, Desus & Mero decided to gentrify their on-set bodega for last night’s episode of the show.

Desus sported a blond combover while Mero popped up with a man bun, and the whole bodega-inspired set was turned into a frighteningly-accurate portrayal of a gentrified Bronx neighborhood. With an advertisement for new luxury condos, some city bikes, and a puppy massage parlor, the Bodega Boys gave us a look into what their borough might look like in 5-10 years.

Peep the video down below to see the horror for yourself: