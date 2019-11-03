Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala?

- By Bossip Staff
Naomi Campbell 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Naomi Campbell, Kiki Layne, Yara Shahidi Among Stunners At LACMA Art + Film Gala

Naomi Campbell came through and SLAYED the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday night in Los Angeles at the museum. The event was sponsored by Gucci, so you know EVERYBODY up in there was dressed to the nines. We were excited to see a gang of our favorites from Black Hollywood on the scene.

Yara Shahidi 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Yara Shahidi looked stunning in a yellow pleated gown.

Kiki Layne 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

And Kiki Layne’s styling team Wayman & Micah outdid themselves in this kimono style gown… You HAVE to see the detail of her hair though.

Kiki Layne 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Regina King 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

We couldn’t leave out our girl Regina King. She gets extra points for the purple braids.

Which of these looks were you feeling most?

Hit the flip for some more of our favorites.

Cynthia Erivo 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Cynthia Erivo looks bomb in the color purple.

Ava Duvernay 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Ava DuVernay donned a metallic look

Amandla Stenberg 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Amandla Stenberg took a pleated approach. We love her blue braided updo by Vernon Francois.

Hit the flip for more looks from some of our favorite guys

John Legend 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

John Legend looked super snazzy, right?

Anderson Paak 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Anderson Paak took a more eclectic approach.

Tyler the Creator 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Tyler the Creator brought his knees out.

Donald Glover 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Donald Glover giving Bearded Zaddy vibes.

Which one is your favorite?

Hit the flip for some key pairings.

Zoe Saldana 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Zoe Saldana and her hubby

Salma Hayek Pinault husband 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Salma Hayek and Mr. Pinault

