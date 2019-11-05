Queen Bee’s Bae: Lil Kim Proudly Reveals Her Secret Sweetie ‘It’s Beautiful!’

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Lil Kim

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Lil Kim Reveals Her Boyfriend

Unbeknownst to many, Lil Kim’s in a relationship. Although she was seen on VH1’s “Girls Cruise” flirting with Chef Tobias and seemingly being single, Lil Kim has a man and she’s proudly posting him on the gram.
Queen Bee revealed to her fans this week her boyfriend, record label CEO @thegreat_leader, in a post thanking him for buying her a diamond necklace. “It’s beautiful!” said Kim.

The couple hasn’t been as low key as you think, Kim’s man has posted her on his page several times.

View this post on Instagram

UNDER CONTROL P U R E S O U L 🤞🏾

A post shared by THE GREAT👍🏾 (@thegreat_leader) on

Aren’t these two cute?

Prior to going public with her new man Kim dated Mr. Papers, the father of her daughter Royal Reign.

Lil Kim

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

See more of happily coupled up Lil Kim and her boo on the flip.

Kim’s bae shared a video fo the rap icon repping his record label Never Eat Alone Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY NEW YEARS I GOT YA BACK THIS YEAR 🤞🏾

A post shared by THE GREAT👍🏾 (@thegreat_leader) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Coupled Up, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.