Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Reportedly Stabbed To Death After Cutting In Line For A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

Man Reportedly Killed Over A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday night at a Popeyes in Maryland following a dispute over their chicken sandwich, according to local reports.

It all went down in Oxon Hill, a suburb of Washington D.C. the day after the fast food chain brought back their popular menu item. One patron was reportedly stabbed to death after cutting in line and getting into an argument with a fellow customer–all over a chicken sandwich.

“This individual was in line, a line specifically for the sale of the sandwich, when another customer and he got into an altercation,”Jennifer Donelan, the director of media relations for the Prince George’s County Police Department, explained to USA Today. “That ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business. Somebody cut in front of the other. For you to get that angry over anything, for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day.”

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

According to Fox 5 DC, the stabbing victim was found bleeding in the parking lot when police arrived to the scene. He was taken to a hospital, which is where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives are currently searching for the suspect and trying to officially pin down a motive for the violence.

This isn’t the first time some serious drama has broken out over this new phenomenon of a chicken sandwich. In September, a group of people attempted to order sandwiches from a Houston Popeyes–but when the employee informed them they were sold out, one of the patrons reportedly proceeded to pull out a gun.

Whatever the case, it should never be that serious.