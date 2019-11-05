Kimmy Talks Kompromising For Kanye After His ‘Tone Down’ Dressing Komments

Kim Kardashian Talks Compromising For Kanye

Kim Kardashian was a guest on “The Real” today and she spoke on a number of topics including her “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” fight with Kanye over her “too sexy” style.

As previously reported in an episode of ” Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s”, Kim and Kanye had a disagreement about Kim’s Met Gala outfit that Kanye disapproved of.

According to Kim, she’s compromised for Kanye because of his spiritual journey. She’s not only compromised in her own ways, but she’s also compromised with their children—North is longer allowed to wear makeup, and the kids were removed their kids’ rooms.

“I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling,” she said. “And he’s been going through this life change.” “The kids are getting older,” she explained. “He’s more cautious about what we have in the house. And we got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room. And he’s had this epiphany of being…a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in the household and what they see.”

She also added that she’s still staying true to herself but is keeping in mind that she’s a mom of four who’s turning 40 next year.

“I’m always going to be me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “So, we had that discussion and that fight. I think, at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is. He’s going to do things that I don’t agree with and I support him and vice versa. So, with this, we were having this conversation of just what is too much? And, I am a mother of four, like, I am going to be 40 next year.” “Just where he has gone in his life and maybe things that he did a year ago, he probably wouldn’t be doing today,” she shared. “And I love that beautiful journey as well and I think that’s a great example for our kids. But, you know, there’s also that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with. And I take a little bit of him and I hear what he’s saying and I totally compromise.

Kanye couldn’t have been too happy about Kim’s Elle Woods Halloween outfit this year…

What do YOU think about Kim compromising for Kanye???