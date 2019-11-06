Khlozo The Klown: Twitter Is Re-Dragging Khloe K’s Poopy Diaper Booty

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Khloe K’s Balloon Booty Gets Dragged (AGAIN)

By now, you’ve probably seen the now viral video of Khloe K‘s poopy diaper booty floating around the internet and, well, it’s a donk disaster that somehow got worse since the last time we checked.

Whew chil-lay, issa MESS that stirred up YET ANOTHER round of slander across the internet.

Peep the petty re-dragging of Khloe’s balloonish T-Rex booty the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    At least he’s honest.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.