UNCENSORED: Lamar Odom Admits Leaving Taraji P. Henson To Kardashianly Kouple Up With Khloe

Lamar Odom Admits Leaving Taraji P. Henson For Khloe Kardashian

There’s another compelling episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED coming and this one is absolutely outrageous. In it, Lamar Odom is discussing his former relationships including the time he dated Taraji P. Henson.

Unbeknownst to many Taraji and Lamar were an item 10 years ago, and while Lamar’s happily coupled up with his new lady Sabrina Parr, he’s open to talking about dating the “Empire” actress.

“I just wish I would’ve done things different,” said Lamar in a sneak peek of the episode. “She was a little older than me. But I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman. I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Don’t nobody know that, except the dudes that played [basketball] with me,” he explained.

Lamar also told UNCENSORED cameras that Taraji’s presence as a strong black woman gave him inspo and helped him out on the basketball court…

“She gave me inspiration, know what I’m saying? A Black woman, working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I’m good at my craft. I remember we were on the road for the longest road trip, and we were playing Cleveland–and I went off on they a**. But what I’m getting at…part of the inspiration was going back to see her, getting back to LA, that’s one of the reasons I kicked a** that day.”

Ultimately things ended however because he fell for Khloe Kardashian. Khloe and Lamar started dating in 2009 and tied the knot just THREE WEEKS after meeting. Khloe eventually filed for divorce in December 2013.

According to Lamar he was a “punk” for not letting Taraji know he was falling in love with Khloe.

“Things ended with Taraji because me being an immature punk, I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

The episode airs Sunday, October 27th at 9pm on TV One, see another clip on the flip.