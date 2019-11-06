Nice Try, NeNe! Kenya Says Kandi Is Actually #RHOA’s Highest-Paid Housewife

Kenya Moore Disses NeNe Leakes Again

Kenya Moore isn’t done with NeNe Leakes. After the RHOA premiere where NeNe was noticeably absent, Kenya appeared on Wendy Williams and let the talk show host’s friend have it (again).

This time Kenya disputed claims that she’s “after NeNe’s paycheck” and corrected Wendy who said Linnethia had “top billing” on the show. Instead, Kenya said that Kandi Burruss is actually the highest-paid housewife on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Kandi makes the most money, so if I was coming for anybody’s purse and bag, it would be Kandi’s,” said Kenaya. “Kandi is the real HBIC on that show. I’m just a player. I have a nice coin. I love the little bag I take home at night and it feeds my child very well. So I’m not coming for anybody’s money.”

She also told Wendy that she and NeNe’s relationship went sour after NeNe NEVER reached out during her pregnancy with Brooklyn Daly and went on to diss her and her unborn child.

“You know what, I like people that are genuine and I think, through the years, I’ve felt like I was a friend once we got over our little hump. Then, that turned into something different.” She went on, “When I had a high risk pregnancy, that I wanted my entire life, she never once called me,” Kenya continued. “When I did show up, she never checked on my child, she never said, ‘Is everything ok? Are you okay girl, do you need anything?’ And then when she did see me eight months pregnant, she called me a monster and said that my child was a buffalo and she was hurling insults.”

Kenya also once again reiterated that NeNe indeed acted as though she was going to spit on her during a huge fight they had while filming. The ladies’ blowup reportedly happened in Greece when it was allegedly revealed that NeNe was in contact with Kenya’s estranged husband Marc Daly.

“She tried to act like she was going to spit on me,” said Kenya claiming that Leakes was “hawking up” her saliva. “You will see that on the show.”

This is all so messy—-and will make for GREAT ratings this season of RHOA.

See Kenya (once again) go in on NeNe below.