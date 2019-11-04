RHOA Premiere: Porsha Confirmed That Dennis Cheated On Her While She Was Pregnant & Everyone’s SHOOK

Porsha Williams Confirmed That Dennis McKinley Cheated On Her While She Was Pregnant

Although they’ve already reconciled, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s relationship issues were highlighted during the RHOA season 12 premiere. As previously reported rumors swirled that Dennis cheated on Porsha and in June the couple split after 8 months of engagement.

The drama surrounding their split played out on Bravo last night and included a pop-up from WAGS Atlanta Sincerely Ward who denied being Dennis’ alleged mistress. Not only that, a devastated Porsha confirmed that Dennis not only cheated but did so while she was expecting their daughter PJ.

“Dennis has moved out. It’s been about four or five days,” said Porsha during the premiere. “We were arguing about something I found in his phone that I found to be inappropriate, and then, that’s when I realized, he was unfaithful to me while I was carrying our child.”

How sad is that?!

The show continued with the other housewives speculating about the rumors swirling about Dennis including a messy allegation that he was into Beastiality and a regretful Dennis continuously flooding Porsha with flowers.

Porsha has since confirmed that she and Dennis are continuing to work things out amid rumors he re-proposed to her during a cast trip to Toronto.

Hit the flip for Porsha’s comments on her Dennis McKinley cheating scandal.