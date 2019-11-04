#RHOA Premiere: Porsha Confirmed That Dennis Cheated On Her While She Was Pregnant & Everyone’s SHOOK
Although they’ve already reconciled, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s relationship issues were highlighted during the RHOA season 12 premiere. As previously reported rumors swirled that Dennis cheated on Porsha and in June the couple split after 8 months of engagement.
The drama surrounding their split played out on Bravo last night and included a pop-up from WAGS Atlanta Sincerely Ward who denied being Dennis’ alleged mistress. Not only that, a devastated Porsha confirmed that Dennis not only cheated but did so while she was expecting their daughter PJ.
“Dennis has moved out. It’s been about four or five days,” said Porsha during the premiere. “We were arguing about something I found in his phone that I found to be inappropriate, and then, that’s when I realized, he was unfaithful to me while I was carrying our child.”
The show continued with the other housewives speculating about the rumors swirling about Dennis including a messy allegation that he was into Beastiality and a regretful Dennis continuously flooding Porsha with flowers.
Porsha has since confirmed that she and Dennis are continuing to work things out amid rumors he re-proposed to her during a cast trip to Toronto.
Porsha recently told US Weekly that she and Dennis are back together and working through their issues.
“We’re happy and we’re raising our daughter together,” Williams, 38, says. “It’s been a long road, one we’re still on. We’re going day by day rebuilding our relationship and making sure our foundation is where we want it to be to have a strong family.”
She also added that she’s bracing herself because fans will see “everything” that happened between her and Dennis—“the good, the bad and the ugly.”
“Fans will see everything. I think fans like the fact that I’ve always been very honest and transparent, and I definitely had to just dig in and continue to be that way, even though I was going through a hard time,” the “Flatline” singer continues. “Fans will see us in counseling and will see me dealing with real life. A lot of what a lot of people deal with in relationships, they’re going to see on TV — the good and the bad and the ugly.”
She also admitted to US Weekly that it was especially hard to have her relationship issues play out in front of cameras.
“I think the cameras became so big,” the reality star admits. “Having to deal with a breakup on camera, having to deal with just what we were going to do as a family, it was really difficult.”
Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. on Bravo.
