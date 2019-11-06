These Screaming Taylor Armstrong Vs. Salad Cat Memes Are Absolutely HILARIOUS

These got me y’all. This might be my favorite meme of all time. pic.twitter.com/blKNddZwCY — Ki. (@_kiaranelson) November 4, 2019

Hilarious Taylor Armstrong Vs. Salad Cat Memes

The whole entire internet is currently OBSESSED with the screaming Taylor Armstrong (from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) vs. salad cat-sitting-at-the-dinner-table-like-it-pays-rent-there meme that randomly fell out the sky and sparked quite possibly the funniest meme wave of 2019.

Look at the accuracy. pic.twitter.com/Yv7KT6H2aZ — i specialize in results. (@heyalyshahey) November 4, 2019

Peep the funniest screaming Taylor Armstrong vs. salad cat memes (so far) on the flip.