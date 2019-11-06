These Screaming Taylor Armstrong Vs. Salad Cat Memes Are Absolutely HILARIOUS
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Taylor Armstrong Vs. Salad Cat Memes
The whole entire internet is currently OBSESSED with the screaming Taylor Armstrong (from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) vs. salad cat-sitting-at-the-dinner-table-like-it-pays-rent-there meme that randomly fell out the sky and sparked quite possibly the funniest meme wave of 2019.
Peep the funniest screaming Taylor Armstrong vs. salad cat memes (so far) on the flip.
