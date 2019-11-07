DaPappy Preciousness: DaBabyMuva Is Reportedly Preggo With Another Kirk Kiddo

IS THIS MY NEW FAVORITE PERSON?!?! I am a DaBaby Baby Mama stan. Stamped. “We single…. but that’s my boo.” 😂pic.twitter.com/eZdO5NwD2A — Slum Beautiful (@TheJazzyBelle) November 6, 2019

DaBaby Reportedly Expecting Another Baby

Everyone’s buzzing over DaBaby‘s gorgeous baby muva MeMe whose now viral interview with Kiss Talk made her an instant hot girl hero across the internet. Oh, and she’s reportedly preggo with the Rap star’s second child in a precious plot twist to their new-age marriageship that gets more intriguing by the day.

dababy’s bm is pregnant again. i’m tired of my faves having babies on me like ion have feelings. pic.twitter.com/e98xg8hR44 — ash. (@searchingfornic) November 7, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over DaBaby’s (reportedly) preggo, lovable and gorgeous baby mama MeMe on the flip.