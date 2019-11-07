War Of The Exes: Joe Budden’s Already Getting Clowned For BOTH Tahiry And Cyn Santana Being On #LHHNY This Season

Joe Budden’s Love Triangle

If you saw the brand new Love & Hip-Hop: New York trailer then you saw a cast full of drama and potentials for a truly explosive season. Of course you saw that Chrissy and Kimbella are going to be on the show together. But that’s not it.

We also know now that Tahiry and Cyn Santana are going to both be on this season together. What is their connection? Well, they both obviously dated Joe Budden for a long time. Joe proposed to Tahiry at Times Square a few years ago and got straight up denied. Then he popped up with Cyn, engaged, living together and expecting.

Now they are all three going to be running around together. Oh, you need a refresher of what Joe will be looking at?

Tahiry

Cyn

Yup. Twitter has a LOT of jokes about Joe’s predicament but also we want to show you a bunch of pics of the two women to see how the baes are shaping up leading into the show.