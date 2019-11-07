“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: Will Madina And Da’Zyna Make Nice … Or Will They Beef FOREVER?[VIDEO]

Vina And Madina Pull Up On Da’Zyna

A brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” airs tonight on WeTV and we’ve got an exclusive clip! It looks like Madina and Vina aren’t going to just let bygones be bygones — will Da’Zyna back down from her beef with Madina? Or is this one for the books? Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

All hell breaks loose when Madina and Vina show up at Da’Zyna’s video shoot with a vengeance. Meanwhile, Will wants to sleep with the enemy. Ryan flips out when Fat Joe cuts him off. ODB’s death resurfaces and strikes a painful chord with his kids.

GROWING UP HIP HOP: NEW YORK – “COMING TO BLOWS” – Airs Thursday, November 7th at 9/8C on WeTV