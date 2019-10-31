“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: Da’Zyna And Madina Have “Grandmama” Drama [VIDEO]

Da’Zyna And Madina Wage A War Of Words

It’s Thursday! Which means there’s a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: NYC” headed to your televisions TONIGHT — but in the meantime we’ve already got our hands on an exclusive sneak peek. Watch the clip below:

YIKES! That got ugly fast. Whose side are you on? Who do you think won that battle?

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Drama blows up at Ja Rule’s house when Jeff’s graduation party spirals into chaos. A neighbor war breaks out and the cops are called. Da’Zyna pops off on Madina over Quan’s management. Rivalries ensue when Charli Baltimore is dissed to her face.

GROWING UP HIP HOP: NEW YORK – “F*** IS UP” – Airs Thursday, October 31st at 9/8C on WeTV