Mommy Makeovers: Tara Wallace Shows Off Her Succulent Thigh Meat Post Plastic Surgery
Tara Wallace’s Post Surgery Glow Up
Former “Love and Hip Hop” star Tara Wallace is all recovered and ready to slayyyy after revealing she went under the knife last month. The mother of Peter Gunz’s three sons has 360 liposuction done in her hometown of NYC. Tara said she was ready for the mommy makeover after years of sacrificing her temple for her precious seeds.
Here’s how she’s looking today. You like???
“Bad times turn to good memories, smile Even when I'm gone and you remember me, smile Good times never fade away, smile Even if I'm not with you here today, smile Good morn' or evening, friends Smile Here's your friendly announcer Smile” Since y’all say I never smile!😘 . @king.kamate 🎨 @mr_stylze 📸 @sha_the_stylist
More of Tara’s glow up on the flip!
I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles. Audrey Hepburn #BTS 📸 @jonavenncidivad 👗 @shatoniaamee 💇🏾♀️ @hairby.ming 🎨 @makeupbylatisha
