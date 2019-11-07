Mommy Makeovers: Tara Wallace Shows Off Her Succulent Thigh Meat Post Plastic Surgery

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Peter Gunz Love & Hiphop Birthday Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Tara Wallace’s Post Surgery Glow Up

Former “Love and Hip Hop” star Tara Wallace is all recovered and ready to slayyyy after revealing she went under the knife last month. The mother of Peter Gunz’s three sons has 360 liposuction done in her hometown of NYC. Tara said she was ready for the mommy makeover after years of sacrificing her temple for her precious seeds.

Here’s how she’s looking today. You like???

More of Tara’s glow up on the flip!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.