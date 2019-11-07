#LHHH: Fizz Moves In With Apryl, Discusses Rumor She Pregnant With His B2K Seed [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Apryl And Fizz Discuss Moniece Blabbing About Them As They Move In Together
Apryl and Fizz are officially living together under one roof. The rumor has been confirmed that these two live together. Months ago, Moniece revealed that the secret couple had been shacking up. BUT — is Apryl actually pregnant?
That’s the other rumor Moniece started. Welp, Apryl answers that in the following clip. According to her, the answer is NO.
Interesting! Here’s some extra credit for the #LHHH fans. Boobie Gibson gives his commentary on Fizz and Apryl’s conversation. Didn’t he try to smash her once, too??? Hit play.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.