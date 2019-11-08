Jeannie Mai Tried To Defend T.I.’s Hymen-Checking Hijinks And Got Snowman Shredded On Twitter

Jeannie Mai Gets Dragged Over T.I. Virginity Comments

T.I. has been all over the news for the revelation that he forces his daughter to get her hymen checked every year. He’s been called everything from “abusive” to a “bad parent” to “possessive” over his daughter. Everyone has criticized his comments, especially the fact he put his daughter’s virginity all out for the world to talk about.

One person, though, has come to his defense. That would be Jeannie Mai, who spoke on it on The Real:

“I support what T.I. Is doing because I understand how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite gendered daughter, especially in this time,” Jeannie said on the show. “Especially what he must have seen and known, you know? Of what boys are like. And for me, I was a very wild girl, I didn’t like rules, I rebelled a lot…Clearly he is super concerned about today’s world and everything, I would just say, ‘What is it that you are concerned about when it comes to the breaking of the hymen or the fact that she’s having sex? Is it the STDs?’ Is it that she doesn’t understand what love is? Does he need to know who the boys are? Why doesn’t he trust her? Whatever it is, he needs to speak it with her.”

The defense doesn’t really make sense and the world is ready to jump down her throat.

I can’t believe Jeannie Mai is siding with TI. Is it bc he’s friends with Jeezy? Like what the hell she sounded crazy trying to explain why too. How is this of all things going over her head?! Very disappointing. pic.twitter.com/ZQHTilj3UJ — WEAUXDEE🧚🏾‍♀️ (@My_Moment95) November 7, 2019

Peep the epic dragging.