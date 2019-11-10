Miniature Melee: Tory Lanez Allegedly Put His Pint-Sized Paws On This “Love & Hip Hop” Cast Member In A Miami Club [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tory Lanez Allegedly Punched “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” Star Prince At LIV Nightclub
“Last night our security broke up an altercation between Love and Hip Hop’s Prince and Tory Lanez. We have a zero tolerance policy towards violence and both parties were immediately asked to leave the venue.”
