Celebrity Siblings: Beyoncé And Solange’s Baby Sister Koi Knowles Debuts New Headshot

Koi Knowles Is Growing Fast!

Mathew Knowles‘ 9-year-old love child is getting bigger, fast! Koi Knowles recently released new headshots on Instagram. The growing tween was born in 2010, while Knowles was still married to Beyonce’s mother, Tina. Last time we reported on Koi’s mother, Taqoya Branscomb, she sued Knowles in 2014 over the paternity of the little girl, and the pair had been duking it out in court over $70,822 in back child support in 2016.

We hope they worked it out! Isn’t she cute?

Koi currently resides in Houston, Texas. That’s where her other famous sisters are from. Matty Knowles has GOOD genes, doesn’t he?