Sammiching While Black: Bum A$$ BART Cop Cuffs Black Man For Eating His Breakfast On Train Platform
Black Man Arrested By BART Cop For Eating A Sandwich
Last year, courtesy of BBQ Becky, we learned that Black folks in the Bay Area can’t BBQ in the parks without white interference and this weekend we learned that we can’t eat sandwiches while we wait for the train either.
Police in California stop this brother for… EATING A SANDWICH!!! When does this stop? Please don’t tell me about what the guy should have done. Save the B.S. about him being more polite. And don’t dare say that he should’ve “followed the law.” Every day, including at the time of this video, people eat sandwiches in this place. They don’t get detained. This is about Black people being unsafe everywhere and not having any reason to believe that the police are there to protect and serve them.
According to DailyMail, the man being harassed by the cop is Steve Foster. This incident took place last Monday but the footage was not uploaded to social media until Friday.
Foster took to Facebook under the name Bill Gluckman to upload another video of the arresting officer trying to explain why he’s an a$$hole.
Police should never, ever, ever, EVER wonder why we don’t f**k with them.
