M-M-MESSY: Meek Mill Deflates Apryl & Fizz’s Clown Car Tires, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
By Bossip Staff
Meek Vs. Apryl & Fizz
At this point, it’s clear Apryl is trying (and failing) to get a reaction out of ex-boo/baby daddy Omarion with her clownish canoodleship with Lil Fizz that continues to perplex the whole entire internet.
Now, if you remember, Omarion (aka Maybach O) was Meek Mill’s Maybach Music coworker which may explain why the outspoken Philly rapper addressed the slimy shenanigans on Instagram in a necessary move that blew up social media.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Meek vs. Apryl & Fizz on the flip.
