Black Matrimony-Dom: Lamar Odom Asks Sabrina Parr To Be His Wife — She Said YES!!!

Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Are Engaged To Be Married!

Hooray for Black LOVE! We saw this coming from a mile away, but now it’s official. Former NBA baller Lamar Odom and celebrity personal trainer Sabrina Parr are officially engaged to tie the knot. Odom and Parr’s romance is still pretty fresh to the public eye but they’ve already hinted at having a bond so strong, that marriage would be the next step. During a recent interview on The Real, Lamar even playfully proposed to Sabrina. She gently declined, stating she was holding out for a shiny diamond ring…and she got one!

Lamar Odom announced on his Instagram feed that Sabrina was his soon to be wife, with a hyphenated last name.

How sweet! Hit the flip to see a close up of the huge pear-shaped rock he put on Sabrina’s pretty little fingers. Did he do a great job???