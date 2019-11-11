Rest In Style: Left Eye Of TLC Receives Beautifully Updated Tombstone

Lise “Left Eye” Lopes’ Tombstone Gets A Vibrant Update

Fans of the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes can be assured that she’s resting at her gravesite in style. The Lopes family recently unveiled a stunningly detailed headstone for the rapper. The new design was commissioned for the beloved star, created by famous headstone artist Tim Morris aka Cemetery Tim. Her sister Reigndrop Lopes, brother Ronald and mother Wanda all gathered to receive the intricate slab of granite which features lyrics to her famous verse on “Water Falls”.

Isn’t it beautiful?

Lisa Lopes’ family looked happy to see her newly designed headstone. The late star currently is resting at the Hillandale Memorial Gardens in Stonecrest, Georgia.

Hit the flip for more photos from the event.