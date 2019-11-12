Here’s What Happened When Deyjah Harris UNFOLLOWED Her Hymen-Hovering Pappy On Social Media

Ever since y’all let TI read the dictionary he been taking it too far. Deyjah probably embarrassed AF right now. Also someones virginity is sacred… some men actually prey on virgins. How dare him expose her like that. pic.twitter.com/T312Djfzkw — Kimberly (@shebankable) November 9, 2019

Deyjah Harris Unfollows T.I. On Social Media, Sparks Hysteria

We’re STILL not over helicopter pappy T.I. revealing that he accompanies his daughter Deyjah to Gynecologist appointments while monitoring her hymen in quite possibly the creepiest TMI moment of the year.

So creepy, in fact, that Deyjah unfollowed him and the rest of her fam on social media (just days after liking tweets condemning her father’s icky behavior) in a relatable development that stirred up hysteria across the internet.

These folks keep trying to justify TI’s parenting of Deyjah. WHICHEVER WAY YOU TRY TO SPIN IT, THAT SHIT HE’S DOING IS WEIRD AF. pic.twitter.com/7egcvQAOrZ — Afro-LightSkin (@itsKARY_) November 8, 2019

