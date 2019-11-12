Copiously Curvy Cutie Iskra Lawrence Reveals She And Her Boo Thang Are Expecting A Swirly Seed

Iskra Lawrence Expecting Baby With Music Manager Boyfriend Philip Payne

Iskra’s having a baby! While checking out the photos from Monday night’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York, we couldn’t help but notice our frequently featured friend Iskra Lawrence was flossing a baby bump at the event.

Cute right?

Last week Iskra took to Instagram to make the official announcement that she and her boyfriend, music manager Philip Payne are becoming parents soon:

The model revealed that she was 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant at the time of her announcement (it’s now exactly a week later so she’s now 18 weeks and 3 days pregnant.)

How exciting!

Iskra also shared this video along with boyfriend Philip about the big news.

This meme is pretty funny. We’re sure Iskra will be a great mom.

Philip also opened up about the baby news in a very sweet vulnerable way, captioning the same announcement photo that Iskra used:

Who would’ve thought❤️…. I always look at you and think , God why me? How did I get this blessed, what on earth did I do to deserve this much happiness and favor? I’m entirely in awe at his grace. So much has changed so fast in such a short amount of time and I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s all been taking me for a spin lol so many emotions, excited, scared AF, vulnerable, questions, Do I have what it takes? Am I ready? How do i become the best dad? Then I think about you…and the way you look at me…the way you encourage me the way you lift me up when work is wearing on me, how you always tell me how proud and happy you are that I’m yours and how much you appreciate the human I am, flaws and all…even though I’m far from perfect, you love with such a pure unconditional love and that in itself gives me the confidence and courage to know without a shadow of a doubt I’m going be the best parent I can possibly be because I have the best partner I could possibly have. You’re going to be an incredible mother @iskra and I’m going to give you and this little soul everything I have. WE ARE GOING TO KILL IIIIT!!!!😁❤️

Back in January, after going public with their relationship Iskra revealed the pair had received a lot of racist backlash from commenters:

I’ve had such mixed feelings this week, so much love and support when for the first time in my life I shared my relationship online.

But the fears I had came true when @philipapayne And I started receiving targeting hate and racism.

So here’s a poem I’ve written to share my feelings and spread some kindness

———

Kindness is a choice you make

Doesn’t it feel better to give not just take

In a world where life is tough enough

Why don’t we make someone’s day a little less rough

Being mindful of what others may be going through, but don’t share

We are all sisters and brothers so let’s show some care

A simple act of kindness can go along way

It will make somebody’s day

It’ll make you feel good too

So why not try something new

Stop before you say or write something mean

Just because you want to be seen

You’re entitled to your opinion but there’s a nice way to share

If you don’t agree with someone’s life choices that’s your cross to bear

Because love is love no matter what controversy we may face

Our love will light up any dark place

Spread kindness and acceptance and put a smile on a face

Because we are all made the same and part of the human race❤️

They seem so in love, it sucks that people are still hung up on the race mixing issue.

Check out more cute pics and posts of Iskra and Philip below: