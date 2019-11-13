John Legend Was Named The Sexiest Man Alive And Twitter Is IMMEDIATELY Demanding A Recount
- By Bossip Staff
John Legend Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive
John Legend is the sexiest man alive. That’s according to People Magazine who has been putting out Sexiest People Alive for more than 20 years. The winners have ranged from The Rock to Idris Elba to Johnny Depp to Denzel Washington. Now it’s…John Legend?
While we may haven’t heard many people call John sexy, we’re not going to act like Blake Shelton, who won in 2017, is any sexier. C’mon people. Any way, the rest of the internet is dying to clown Mr. Legend for his sultry look and his attempts at being sexy.
Not the least of which is his own wife, Chrissy Teigen.
This is ALL jokes. Enjoy the comedy…
