Here’s What Happened When Socially Anxious R&Bruja Summer Walker Scrapped Tour Dates

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Summer Walker Cancels Tour Dates, Twitter Reacts

Summer Walker is the hottest new R&B artist in the game. She also apparently struggles with social anxiety that forced her to cancel tour dates in a not-very-shocking move that perplexed fans, sparked endless debates over mental health and blew up comment sections across the internet at a critical time in her development.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Summer Walker’s canceled tour dates on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Black Stories, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.