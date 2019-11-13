Here’s What Happened When Socially Anxious R&Bruja Summer Walker Scrapped Tour Dates

Summer Walker right now pic.twitter.com/M5yRKYgvTR — Jaciaihus (@jaciaihus) November 12, 2019

Summer Walker Cancels Tour Dates, Twitter Reacts

Summer Walker is the hottest new R&B artist in the game. She also apparently struggles with social anxiety that forced her to cancel tour dates in a not-very-shocking move that perplexed fans, sparked endless debates over mental health and blew up comment sections across the internet at a critical time in her development.

Yall: “Summer Walker is so ungrateful and unprofessional she needs to cancel this damn tour” Summer Walker: *cancels tour* Yall: pic.twitter.com/HvatgwJcqA — 💒 (@TroyIasha) November 12, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Summer Walker’s canceled tour dates on the flip.