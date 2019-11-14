NeNe Was Right? Cynthia Is Getting Dragged For Being A “Friend-Flopper” And Being Besties With Eva Now
Cynthia Gets Dragged For RHOA Friendships
Cynthia had quite the eventful week on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. First, she had quite the heartwarming and supportive reaction to her daughter Noelle coming out as sexually fluid. She got a standing ovation for that.
However, it’s her other shenanigans that are bringing the criticism. Now she’s out here being besties with Eva, after a season of being besties with NeNe and then besties with Kenya. Now she and Kenya are on the outs and she has a shade-filled friendship with Eva.
NeNe recently commented on Cynthia on “Entertainment Tonight” and (once again) said that Cynthia has a “different side to her.” (4:57)
This goes back to her fight with Nene where Ms. Leakes called Cynthia a “flip flopper” and it looks like it’s being proven with all this jumping around.
So does Cynthia owe NeNe an apology? Twitter has a LOT of thoughts.
