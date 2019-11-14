NeNe Was Right? Cynthia Is Getting Dragged For Being A “Friend-Flopper” And Being Besties With Eva Now

Cynthia Gets Dragged For RHOA Friendships

Cynthia had quite the eventful week on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. First, she had quite the heartwarming and supportive reaction to her daughter Noelle coming out as sexually fluid. She got a standing ovation for that.

However, it’s her other shenanigans that are bringing the criticism. Now she’s out here being besties with Eva, after a season of being besties with NeNe and then besties with Kenya. Now she and Kenya are on the outs and she has a shade-filled friendship with Eva.

NeNe recently commented on Cynthia on “Entertainment Tonight” and (once again) said that Cynthia has a “different side to her.” (4:57)

This goes back to her fight with Nene where Ms. Leakes called Cynthia a “flip flopper” and it looks like it’s being proven with all this jumping around.

Is Cynthia a bone carrier or flip flopper or what? I never wanted to call her that cause it could also be looked at as just being honest and not wanting no fakeness #RHOA — sluggish, lazy, stupid, and unconcerned (@niggerette_) November 14, 2019

So does Cynthia owe NeNe an apology? Twitter has a LOT of thoughts.