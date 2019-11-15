She Hates Them Forreal: Mo’Nique Slaps Netflix With Discrimination Suit, Blows Up Twitter
Blackballed queen of comedy Mo’Nique isn’t ready to squash her beef with Netflix just yet and slapped the streaming giant with a racial and gender discrimination lawsuit after months of a seemingly never-ending promo tour that split the internet, sparked mini-beefs with respected celebs and damaged her once golden career that’s been on hold for months.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Mo’Nique’s discrimination suit against Netflix on the flip.
