She Hates Them Forreal: Mo’Nique Slaps Netflix With Discrimination Suit, Blows Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Actress and comedian Mo'Nique poses for a photo on set

Source: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Mo’Nique Hits Netflix With Lawsuit, Blows Up Twitter

Blackballed queen of comedy Mo’Nique isn’t ready to squash her beef with Netflix just yet and slapped the streaming giant with a racial and gender discrimination lawsuit after months of a seemingly never-ending promo tour that split the internet, sparked mini-beefs with respected celebs and damaged her once golden career that’s been on hold for months.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Mo’Nique’s discrimination suit against Netflix on the flip.

