It Happens To Everyone: 9 Of Your Favorite Artists Who Got BOOED Off The Stage
Even Michael Jordan misses dunks. Even Simone Biles slips up…okay, maybe she doesn’t. Scratch that. Where were we? Oh, yeah, even LeBron misses layups. Even your favorite artists have bad nights. They mess up and put on performances that get them booed. Sometimes it’s their faults. Maybe they showed up late, were drunk or forgot all of their lyrics. Maybe it’s not their faults. Maybe it’s bad fans who are just in bad moods. We don’t know.
Whatever the case, these artists got BOOED right off the stage and it went bad really fast for them.
Drake – He got booed off the stage at Tyler’s festival and it caused all sorts of tears
Young Thug – He performed at Southern University in 2015 and got booed off the stage because of loyalty to Lil Wayne
Mariah Carey – She got booed in Leeds for showing up 45 minutes late
Kanye West – He got booed at the London Wireless fest for ranting for too damn long
Nicki Minaj – She got booed at T In The Park in Scotland after showing up 45 minutes late. The lesson: show up on time.
Michael Jackson – Even MiJack got booed in 2006 during a comeback show in London
Lauryn Hill – She got booed in 2016 for being two hours late and released a hilarious “apology” about her energy being right
Foxy Brown – She performed at Kandi Burruss’ show in Brooklyn and got booed for a lackluster performance. It was so bad the DJ played Lil Kim after.
Dave Chappelle – He got booed off stage in Detroit as part of a comeback tour that jacked up his night
