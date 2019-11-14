“GUHHNY” Exclusive: Lil Mama’s Brother Arnstar Gets Emotional In Studio [VIDEO]

Arnstar Gets Emotional On “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York”

“Growing Up Hip Hop” shines a light on Lil Mama and Arnstar’s story on tonight’s episode and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek. Check it out below:

So sad right? That family has really been through a lot together. We’re just glad Captain has been there for them.

Have you been keeping up with GUHH this season? The cast this go around includes rap star Ja Rule and children Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav and his children Da’Zyna, Quan and Will; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar, as well as rapper and producer Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love and renowned industry manager Madina Milana.

“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” airs TONIGHT, November 14 at 9PM on WE tv.