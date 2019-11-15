New Tunes: Lauryn Hill Returns To Music With New Song “Guarding The Gates” [Audio]

Lauryn Hill Returns To Releases New Song “Guarding The Gates” (Audio)

Lauryn Hill has been keeping a low profile since FOREVER. She’s recently been doing more traveling than normal as she allegedly has issues with the dreaded IRS. We exclusively reported in March of this year she was hit with a foreclosure due to her $1 Million dollar tax debt and Uncle Sam wasn’t holding any punches to collect his money. This came right after we exclusively reported that American Express was suing her for $400k which she eventually settled. Not everything has been a financial loss, she recently won a judgment against a family member her swindled her out of over $65K. With the debt coming down and shows being the main income she’s been laser-focused on her touring. She even removed Nas from her last tour and collected the coins all to herself. She might even be making it to her shows on time with the infamous reports of her late arrivals disappearing for 2019.

With a renewed business focus it’s only right we get some new music from the legend herself. Today she finally delivered us some new soulful chunes. Mostly we have to thank the new film “Queen & Slim” & Motown for the new record. According to Hiphop-N-More, the record has been around for over a decade with no official release. The recorded entitled “Guarding The Gates” has even been on setlist here and there for the past several years. We know Lauryn takes her time to craft her art and we’re just happy she finished and shared it with us. Hopefully, this begins a trend of her releasing new music in 2020.

Listen to “Guarding The Gates” below.