Blessed: Big Sean Confirms Another Twenty88 Album With His On-Again, Off Again Boo Jhene Aiko Is On The Way!

Another Twenty88 Album Is Reportedly In The Works

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s relationship is confusing, to say the least.

The two have been collaborating on music for years now, but they released their first collaboration album under their name Twenty88 back in 2016. Though rumors were flowing before that, this is the same year they went public with their romantic relationship, as well.

Things got so serious that Jhene got Sean’s face tattooed on her, but fans started to suspect that they broke up once she got it covered about a year later in 2018. Their break-up wasn’t confirmed by either of them until more recently, as Jhene released a freestyle about Sean titled, “Triggered” and Sean followed that up with a single aptly titled, “Single Again.”

Though this is about as much confirmation as someone needs to know these two are broken up, things got even more confusing once fans realized Jhene was the one singing on her ex’s song about being single. This suggests that the two are still good friends post-break-up and want to put their personal feelings aside to keep their working relationship alive–which Sean seems to have confirmed on Friday.

Once again causing some confusion on the status of their rollercoaster of a relationship, the two were seen having lunch together at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on September 13. Though they reportedly dined together, they left separately, and paparazzi caught Sean as he was driving away.

When The Hollywood Fix asks Sean if another Twenty88 album is coming, the rapper smiles and gives a big nod. See his confirmation of new music with Jhene for yourself: