Beast Mode: Lori Harvey & Future Spotted Coupled Up In Atlanta

Lori Harvey & Future Spotted Coupled Up In Atlanta

It looks like the rumors are true. Lori Harvey and Future were recently spotted in Atlanta seemingly openly coupled up. As previously reported fans pieced together the two headline-makers’ Instagram stories and guessed that the two were together at Nobu in Malibu.

Now it looks like the fans were right, theJasmineBrand is reporting that the Hot Girl Summer savant and the F-Boy Fall leader were seen together in Atlanta at the Red Bull Music Festival.

“Sources tell us that Thursday night (Nov. 14th), the pair were allegedly together at Teyana Taylor’s concert in Atlanta. We’re told that while the duo arrived separately, they were with each other the entire night and were extra affectionate. “They were all over each other, hugging and holding hands. Really hot and heavy!”

The couple allegedly left the venue together.

Lori allegedly split from Diddy in September, before that she was linked to Trey Songz, allegedly Diddy’s son Justin Combs and her ex-fiance Memphis Depay.

Do YOU think Lori’s finding love with fertile Future???