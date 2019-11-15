Exclusive Interview With “Waves” Cast

We caught up with the incredible cast of Oscar-buzzy drama “Waves” that follows a complicated yet loving family in Miami dealing with a tragic loss through a gorgeous lens crafted by director Trey Edward Shults.

Whew, it’s quite the cinematic gut punch with unforgettable performances from Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison, Jr. and Taylor Russell who chatted with us after their glitzy premiere in Atlanta.

“Waves” hits theaters everywhere today!