Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

Hilarious Tweets From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

Last night’s sorta kinda star-studded Soul Train Awards was a fun-filled celebration of Black excellence hosted by everyone’s fave BFFs Tichina Arnold & Tisha Campbell who set the tone for enjoyable performances, crowd-pleasing tributes and the always entertaining soul cipher that sent Twitter into a tizzy.

Send Ray J and Claudia Jordan some help….BET a mess lmao 😂#SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/s3zX7gBvzP — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) November 18, 2019

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2019 Soul Train Awards on the flip.