Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2019 Soul Train Awards
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Hilarious Tweets From The 2019 Soul Train Awards
Last night’s sorta kinda star-studded Soul Train Awards was a fun-filled celebration of Black excellence hosted by everyone’s fave BFFs Tichina Arnold & Tisha Campbell who set the tone for enjoyable performances, crowd-pleasing tributes and the always entertaining soul cipher that sent Twitter into a tizzy.
Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2019 Soul Train Awards on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.