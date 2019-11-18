WEALTH: Kyrie Irving Spotted Handing Out $100 Bills To Kids Before His Game In Chicago

Kyrie Irving Gives Back To Kids In Chicago

It looks like Kyrie Irving was in high spirits on Saturday, even before The Brooklyn Nets‘ win against the Chicago Bulls.

The point guard was welcomed to Illinois by a group young fans, and luckily for them, he decided to take a moment out of his busy schedule to talk with them. Not only that, he went beyond just conversation and ended up giving the kids some money.

The folks over at TMZ caught the thoughtful moment on camera, where Irving can be seen handing out what looks to be $100 bills to the group of youngins.

After giving away what money he already had in-hand, Irving can be seen asking who’s in charge of the group of kids. When an adult answered off-camera, the basketball star reportedly gave away what the outlet says was much more than just $100, but “a stack” of bills. Irving instructed the adult to take care of the kids with the money.

Even though Irving sat out of the game on Saturday due to a shoulder injury which he’s been struggling with all week, the Nets still came out victorious against the Bulls by a small margin.