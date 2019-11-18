Robyn Crawford Tells Her ‘Red Table’ Truth About Whitney Houston & Jada Talks Tupac [Video]

Robyn Crawford Tells Her ‘Red Table’ Truth About Whitney Houston

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Robyn Crawford is speaking candidly on her relationship with her late friend Whitney Houston. The episode titled “Loving and Losing Whitney Houston: Robyn Crawford Speaks Out” features Crawford detailing her book; A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston to Jada Pinkett Smith.

Moreover, Robyn talked her time with the singer that included yes, moments of intimacy, but also protection and unwavering friendship.

According to Robyn at one point Whitney irately confronted her for sleeping with one of her backup dancers and angrily ripped up an inscription she had written in a Bible she had given her.

“She was angrily upset,” said Crawford. “She just grabbed it and ripped out the back page and she started tearing it up, ripping it into little pieces.”

Pinkett Smith responded that she too could relate because she’d had a similar relationship like that with Tupac.

“That I understood, because of the complex relationship I’ve had with Pac in those moments of his, ‘Who’s that?!,’ knowing damn well there ain’t nothing like that between us,” she said. “Him feeling like, ‘You’re the only stability I got, I can’t afford for you to put that attention elsewhere.’ For him, it was, we were an anchor for each other. Anytime he felt like that anchor was threatened, oh my God.”

Woah.

At one point Robyn also talked about noticing a gash on Whitney’s face following her honeymoon that Nippy claimed came from broken glass. Robyn thought the cut came from Bobby who Robyn claims “got in her face a couple times”, but ultimately let her suspicions go.

“I know that when she came back from her honeymoon and she had that gash on her face. Did she ever explain to you how that gash got there ?” asked Jada Pinkett-Smith. “I asked her, ‘I threw a glass against the wall and it shattered and I got cut,'” Crawford says Houston replied. “But the cut was from here to there, about three, four inches long. Flying glass doesn’t do that. But I never pressed her.”

Bobby has denied being a “woman beater” but admitted in 2016 that he did hit Whitney during a moment when he was “trying to maitain sobriety.”